Xiaomi's new Super Charge Turbo technology supports 100W fast charging

After the release of a 20W wireless charger, Xiaomi is now gearing up for the next-generation of fast charging. The Chinese tech giant recently teased a video with a 100W super-fast charger.

Xiaomi’s new flash charging technology will surpass the likes of OnePlus Dash Charge and Oppo's VOOC Charging. Xiaomi is calling their new technology, ‘Super Charge Turbo’. While Xiaomi is yet to provide specifics of their new charging technology, company Co-founder and President Bin Lin shared a demonstration of the tech through a video on Chinese social media site, Weibo.

In the video, Xiaomi pitted their 100W Super Charge Turbo against Oppo’s 50W Super VOOC technology. Xiaomi’s charger powered a handset with a 4,000 mAh capacity, while the Oppo VOOC charger powered a smartphone with a 3,700 mAh battery. Xiaomi’s new fast-charger easily left Oppo’s VOOC technology behind.

The Oppo device, with a 3,700 mAh battery capacity, was charged to 65-percent and in the same time the Xiaomi charger amped up the phone to 100-per cent battery life.

Xiaomi’s super-fast charger took the 4000 mAh handset from 0 to 50-percent in just seven minutes, while getting the device to a full charge in 17 minutes. The 55W SuperCharge technology that Huawei utilises to charge the Mate X offers a 0 to 85-percent charge in 30 minutes.

Xiaomi hasn’t provided details on how the technology would work as the current Mi 9 flagship only supports up to 27W of wired charging, while the phone itself ships with an 18W charger. Existing Type-C connector may support 100W of power but delivering that level of power to a handset could result in overheating issues.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has also confirmed that their new charging technology will move past the prototype phase and into commercial application sometime in the future.