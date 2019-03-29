App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyGadgets
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2019 05:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi's new Super Charge Turbo technology supports 100W fast charging

Xiaomi’s new flash charging technology will surpass the likes of OnePlus Dash Charge and Oppo's VOOC Charging.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image Credit: Android Central
Image Credit: Android Central
Whatsapp

After the release of a 20W wireless charger, Xiaomi is now gearing up for the next-generation of fast charging. The Chinese tech giant recently teased a video with a 100W super-fast charger.

Xiaomi’s new flash charging technology will surpass the likes of OnePlus Dash Charge and Oppo's VOOC Charging. Xiaomi is calling their new technology, ‘Super Charge Turbo’. While Xiaomi is yet to provide specifics of their new charging technology, company Co-founder and President Bin Lin shared a demonstration of the tech through a video on Chinese social media site, Weibo.

In the video, Xiaomi pitted their 100W Super Charge Turbo against Oppo’s 50W Super VOOC technology. Xiaomi’s charger powered a handset with a 4,000 mAh capacity, while the Oppo VOOC charger powered a smartphone with a 3,700 mAh battery. Xiaomi’s new fast-charger easily left Oppo’s VOOC technology behind.

related news

The Oppo device, with a 3,700 mAh battery capacity, was charged to 65-percent and in the same time the Xiaomi charger amped up the phone to 100-per cent battery life.

Xiaomi’s super-fast charger took the 4000 mAh handset from 0 to 50-percent in just seven minutes, while getting the device to a full charge in 17 minutes. The 55W SuperCharge technology that Huawei utilises to charge the Mate X offers a 0 to 85-percent charge in 30 minutes.

Xiaomi hasn’t provided details on how the technology would work as the current Mi 9 flagship only supports up to 27W of wired charging, while the phone itself ships with an 18W charger. Existing Type-C connector may support 100W of power but delivering that level of power to a handset could result in overheating issues.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has also confirmed that their new charging technology will move past the prototype phase and into commercial application sometime in the future.
First Published on Mar 29, 2019 05:00 pm

tags #smartphones #Technology

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Tom Hanks Might Play Elvis Presley's Manager in Baz Luhrmann's Biopic ...

Omar Abdullah Slams Arun Jaitley for Advocating Repeal of J&K's Specia ...

Boman Irani Appreciates Awards Celebrating Content Driven Cinema

‘Big File With Only a Few Papers’: UK Judge on India’s Additiona ...

Rupee Rebounds 16 Paise to 69.14 vs USD on Robust Foreign Fund Inflows

IPL 2019 | If Russell Misses, I will Hit: Morris

Kevin Pietersen Stops By to Play Gully Cricket, Desi Fans Remind Him o ...

Day After Teasing Poll Battle Against Modi, Priyanka Gandhi Says Ready ...

BJP Candidate in Odisha Quits Party, Joins BJD

Our manifesto will reflect people's voice, not one man's view, says Ra ...

UN says N. Korea looted $13.5 million from Cosmos Bank

Urban Realty: How much has RERA helped home buyers?

Two weeks before India starts voting, Modi predicts easy victory

Hardik Patel can't contest Lok Sabha polls as Gujarat HC refuses to st ...

Sensex, Nifty gain 1% this week: Indiabulls Housing Finance surges 18% ...

Sensex, Nifty set to clock double-digit gains in FY19: Top gainers and ...

Why Eicher Motors is one of the worst performing stocks on Nifty today

Nifty Metal rose over 2% after progressive US-China trade talks

Lok Sabha election: With 185 candidates contesting in Telangana’s Ni ...

Meena Pillai quits Kerala University over HRD diktat: Researchers can' ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Tyrion's death to Sansa being queen, did epi ...

Toll in Bangladesh fire rises to 25; over 76 hurt in blaze at 22-store ...

Nirav Modi case: Fugitive diamantaire appears before Westminster Magis ...

Miami Open: Roger Federer brushes aside Kevin Anderson to enter semis; ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Manu S Pillai, author of The Ivory Throne, on 19th century Travancore, ...

PUBG Mobile controls: Two Fingers vs Four Finger Claw vs Air Triggers

Kalank's title track postponed, is Ranveer Singh's IncInk the real rea ...

Jaya director’s ‘fake’ quote on Kangana Ranaut’s 24 crore payc ...

IPL Points Table 2019: Updated Team Standings After RCB vs MI Match

Zeher: Ranveer Singh’s label IncInk's first song is fast and high on ...

Ranveer Singh and all the preparations ahead of IncInk launch

John Abraham to celebs after Pulwama attack: Don’t make statements t ...

Tom Cruise bans ex wife Nicole Kidman from attending son Connor Cruise ...

'Fake' news of Kangana Ranaut being paid Rs 24 crore goes viral, siste ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni has a shrewd rival in Ziva Dhoni during match break ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.