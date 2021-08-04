Xiaomi surpasses Samsung to become best-selling smartphone brand in Europe in Q2 2021

Recent reports by market analysis firms showed that Xiaomi’s smartphone shipments in Q2 2021 surpassed Apple, taking the brand to the second spot on the list of smartphones sold in the second quarter this year. Now, a report by Strategy Analytics suggests that Xiaomi has surpassed Samsung in the European market to become the best-selling smartphone vendor in Q2 2021.

According to the report, Xiaomi sold 12.7 million smartphones across Europe in Q2 2021, accounting for a 25.3 percent market share. The report also claims that Xiaomi saw 67 percent year-on-year growth. Samsung, on the other hand, sat in close second with 24 percent market share and 12 million smartphones sold.

The report suggests that the battle for the top spot in the European market is far from over. Apple took the third spot with 9.6 million units shipped in the second quarter this year with 19.2 percent market share. Oppo (5.6 percent market share) and Realme (3.8 percent market share) took the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

Additionally, Samsung was the only brand in the top five to see a year-on-year drop (7 percent) in market share. Apple saw a 15.7 percent jump in year-on-year growth, while Oppo and Realme managed 180 percent and 1800 percent year-on-year growth, respectively.

In a press statement, Boris Metodiev, associate director at Strategy Analytics said, “Xiaomi has seen great success in Russia, Ukraine, Spain and Italy among others and found customers eager for its Mi and Redmi series of feature-rich, value smartphones.” Apart from providing value-oriented devices, Xiaomi also seems to have capitalized on Huawei’s demise in the market.