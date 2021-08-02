Xiaomi surpasses Apple in global smartphone shipments during Q2 2021: Report

Earlier this month, a report by Canalys revealed that Apple dropped to third place in the global smartphone shipment rankings in Q2 2021. Now, an IDC report also suggests that Xiaomi has surpassed Apple in global smartphone shipments in the second quarter this year.

According to the report, the Chinese smartphone maker moved up to second position in the global smartphone market with 16.9 percent share of the market, up from 10.3 percent in the same quarter last year. The report estimated that Xiaomi sold 53.1 million smartphones in Q2 2021 as compared to 28.5 million units in Q2 2020.

Apple, on the other hand, emerged with an estimated market share of 14.1 percent, i.e., 44.2 million shipments as compared to 37.6 million shipments in the same quarter last year. Samsung maintained its lead at the top with an 18.8 percent market share and around 59 million units shipped in the second quarter of 2021.

In the same quarter last year, the South Korean tech giant had a market share of 19.5 percent. However, Samsung still managed to increase smartphone shipments from 54 million in Q2 2020 to 59 million in Q2 2021. Oppo and Vivo managed to take the fourth (32.8 million units shipped) and fifth (31.6 million units shipped) spots on the list, respectively.

The report noted that market share is up for grabs due to the continuing decline of Huawei and LG’s exit from the smartphone business. It also noted that Motorola, TCL, and OnePlus experienced year-over-year gains beyond what they have seen in recent years due to LG's departure from the market.