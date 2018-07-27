App
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 02:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi Pocophone F1 price, specifications and other details revealed ahead of launch

The device will reportedly come with a price tag of Rs. 33,600 for the 64 GB storage variant and Rs 36800 for the 128 GB variant

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
representative image
Chinese phone manufacturer Xiaomi is set to launch its first smartphone under the "Pocophone" series. The device will launch in India alongside the global market, reports suggest.

According to a report in MySmartPrice, their latest smartphone, which received NCC certification last month, has also cleared the FCC certification process. Furthermore, Xiaomi has also filed the European community trademark registration for the impending device touted Pocophone F1.

The device, whose launch date is yet to be announced, surfaced on the internet a few days ago with a price tag of 420 euros (Rs 33,600) for the 64 GB storage variant making it one of the cheapest SD845-powered smartphones. The higher-end variant which comes with an internal storage of 128 GB will reportedly cost around 460 euros (Rs 36,800).

What we know about the device so far

The Pocophone F1 will sport a 5.99-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2160×1080 or Full HD+. As per reports, the device will have an aspect ratio of 19:9 and will feature a notch at the top of the device.

Pocophone F1 will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC, supported by an Adreno 630 GPU.

Xiaomi will launch two variants of the device- 64GB and 128GB- both will have an option of expandable memory via a microSD card slot.

Out of the box, the phone will boast 6 GB of RAM and will run on the Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 9.

As for optics, Pocophone will feature a rear dual camera setup, although the resolution of the two sensors is still unknown. Also, no information regarding the front camera is available as of yet.

Like its predecessors, the Pocophone F1 is expected to support fast charging and shall feature a 4000mAh battery.

In terms of connectivity, the device will come with dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n ac (2.4 GHz/5 GHz bands), GPS, GLONASS, and BeiDou.
First Published on Jul 27, 2018 02:30 pm

tags #Technology #Trending News #world #Xiaomi

