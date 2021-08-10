Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, Mi Pad 5, Mi 4K OLED TV launching August 10: How to watch the livestream, what to expect

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its next flagship of 2021 later today. The Mi Mix 4 is set to offer flagship-grade specs, including the incorporation of the company’s first under-display selfie camera. Additionally, the Chinese smartphone giant is also unveiling a new flagship tablet and a new series of OLED TVs.

Xiaomi’s upcoming launch event will take place at 19:30 Beijing Time or 17:00 IST. If you want to watch the event, you can head on over to the official livestream link.

What to Expect?

While Xiaomi hasn’t confirmed all the details about the Mi Mix 4, we do know that it will be the first Xiaomi smartphone to come with an under-display selfie camera. The Mi Mix 4 is also rumoured to run on the latest Snapdragon 888+ mobile platform. The phone will use a 2K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device could also pack a 4,500 mAh battery and support 120W fast wired charging.

The camera setup on the back of the Mi Mix 4 is expected to feature a main camera, an ultrawide shooter, and a periscope lens. There is no confirmation if the Mi Mix 4 will use a 108 MP primary sensor or the 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN1 sensor.

Xiaomi is also launching the Mi Pad 5 at the event, its new flagship tablet. The Mi Pad 5 will come with a keyboard accessory and stylus support. A more recent poster hinted that the Xiaomi Mi Tablet 5 Series is equipped with eight speakers while also supporting Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.

Xiaomi also revealed the packaging of its upcoming tablet. The Mi Pad 5 is also expected to feature a Snapdragon 870 SoC and pack an 8,750 mAh battery with 67W charging support. The tablet could also get a 10.9-inch IPS LCD panel.