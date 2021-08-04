MARKET NEWS

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 launch confirmed for August 10, a day ahead of Samsung's Galaxy unpacked event

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun also confirmed that the smartphone maker will be revealing other products during the August 10 event, including a new Xiaomi-branded tablet.

August 04, 2021 / 03:21 PM IST
The Mi Mix 4 is also expected to feature an under-display selfie camera and a second display on the back.

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a new flagship smartphone next week. The Mi Mix 4 is arriving in China on August 10. The company uploaded a teaser for the upcoming launch on its official Weibo page.

According to the Weibo post, the launch event for the Mi Mix 4 will take place in China on August 10 at 07:30 pm local time or 05:00 pm (IST). The teaser doesn’t include any information about the phone’s hardware, but we can expect some big upgrades over the Mi Mix 3. We could also see the debut of the under-display camera on the Mi Mix 4.

Apart from the Mi Mix 4, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun also confirmed that the smartphone maker will be revealing other products during the August 10 event, including a new Xiaomi-branded tablet. Xiaomi recently rose to number 338 on the list of Fortune 500 companies. We could also get information about MIUI 13.

While there’s no information about the Mi Mix 4, it is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 888+ SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It is also expected to feature a triple-camera setup with a primary 50 MP Samsung GN1 sensor and an FHD+ OLED display.

The Mi Mix 4 is also expected to feature an under-display selfie camera and a second display on the back. Lastly, it could also pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. Ironically enough, Xiaomi’s big launch event comes a day before Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event.
Tags: #smartphones #Xiaomi
first published: Aug 4, 2021 03:21 pm

