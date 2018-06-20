App
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2018 06:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 to feature a 6.9-inch display and a mammoth 5,400mAh battery

The phone will likely come in three different RAM/storage combinations- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 has been spotted with a 6.9-inch screen and 5,400mAh battery on Chinese electronics certification agency TENAA's website. Xiaomi has made quite an impact in the smartphone industry in a very short period of time. With low-budget smartphones and innovating trendsetting models, Xiaomi has made its mark in the mobile phone domain.

Xiaomi had confirmed last month that they are launching the successor to phablet-size Mi Max 2, the Mi Max 3.

The upcoming device, spotted by Techy Trendz,  will be launched next month, its specifications were revealed in a TENAA listing.

The listing showed three phones with model number M1M1804E4T, M1804E4A, and M1804E4C. Specifications of the three models is largely same. According to the listing, the Mi Max 3 will feature a 6.9-inch display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and it will weigh 221gm.

Other specifications of the device involve a Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 chipset for faster processing. The phone will likely come in three different RAM/Storage combinations- 3 GB RAM with 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM with 128 GB storage.

The smartphone will have three camera sensors in total. It will feature a dual camera mounted at the rear side of the smartphone with a 12MP sensor as the primary camera. And it will have an 8MP front camera with a flashlight on the front side. The smartphone will run Android 8.1 Oreo OS. But the most noteworthy feature of the smartphone is its beast of a battery. It will pack a huge 5400mAh battery to run its device for a long duration.

It is said that the model will be available in nine colours- Black, Gray, Silver, White, Gold, Rose Gold, Pink, Red, and Blue.
First Published on Jun 20, 2018 06:08 pm

