Xiaomi Mi A3 to launch in India with in-display fingerprint scanner: Report

Xiaomi could soon launch a new Android One device in India. The company has already launched two Android One devices, with the latest one being Mi A2. Online reports suggest that Xiaomi might launch the Mi A3 in India during the first half of 2019.

The Mi 9X is said to be released in India as Mi A3. The Mi 9X would sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED Full HD+ screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, according to a leakster on Weibo. It would house a water-drop notch on top, which Xiaomi calls as the ‘Dot Notch’. The device would also come with an in-display fingerprint scanner, which could be the first smartphone in its category. It was previously reported that the smartphone would get an optical in-display scanner rather than the ultrasonic sensors that require expensive flexible OLED display.

There would be an 11nm Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC under the hood. For graphics, the phone would have an Adreno 612 GPU coupled with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The storage should be expandable using a microSD card like other Mi devices. For optics, the phone would house a triple camera setup at the rear, which would include a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor. The other two cameras would consist of a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens and an 8MP lens. The front camera would include a 32MP sensor with face unlock support.

The Mi 9X is expected to pack a 3,300 mAh battery and support 18W Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging. It would run on MiUi 10 based on Android 9.0. The global variant of the device will be a part of the Android One program and would have stock Android Pie.

In terms of pricing and availability, the Mi 9X is said to be launched for Yuan 1,699 (approximately Rs 17,400) in April. Xiaomi could launch the device with different RAM/ROM options. The smartphone, when launched, would replace the highly successful Mi A2 in India.