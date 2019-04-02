Xiaomi Mi 9 can give other flagship smartphones a run for money

Xiaomi has gained a reputation for delivering excellent value for money smartphones, and the Mi 9 is no exception. While flagship devices from Huawei, LG, Samsung and Sony have all easily jumped passed the Rs 50,000 mark, Xiaomi is still managing to stay modest.

Largely overshadowed by the release of the Galaxy S10, Xiaomi’s Mi 9 is not to be underestimated.

In terms of power, the Mi 9 packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset built on a 7nm node. The base Mi 9 variant also features 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The 855 chipset and 6GB RAM puts the Mi 9 in the same league as the S10, G8 ThinQ, Xperia 1 and P30.

The Mi 9’s triple rear camera setup is in line with most of 2019’s latest flagships. You’d think in their quest to offer users excellent value for money, the Mi 9 might make some comprises in camera performance, but that would be a mistake. Considering the praises generated for the Galaxy S10 Plus’ 109 DxOMark overall camera score, people easily tend to forget that the Mi 9 boasts a total overall camera score of 107 points; not too shabby. Add to that; the Mi 9 also has a DxOMark video score of 99 points.

Everything about the Mi 9’s display and design screams flagship. The 6.39-inch AMOLED display boasts a 19:5:9 aspect ratio and FHD+ resolution setting which provide an immersive experience. Additionally, the tear-drop notch and slim bezels coupled with an all-glass body and a reflective finish ensure the Mi 9 looks the part.

Xiaomi only provides a 3,300 mAh battery on the Mi 9, but that shouldn’t be a huge problem as Qualcomm’s new 7nm chipset features significant improvements in power efficiency. The Mi 9 should easily get you through the day on a single charge. And, while the included 18W charger is fast, the Mi 9 supports 27W fast charging and 20W wireless fast charging.

While flagships from the big boys of the smartphone industry start at $800 and easily cross the $1000 mark, it’s good to see the Chinese smartphone giant’s value for money approach to the Mi 9. The Mi 9 comes in at around $500 (Approx. Rs 35,000), undercutting the competition by over $300, which is quite the feat.