Vivo Y53s with MediaTek G80 SoC, 5,000 mAh battery, 64 MP triple cameras launched in India: Check Price, Specs, Availability

The Vivo Y53s has officially been unveiled in India, joining the ranks of the company’s Y-series in the country. The Vivo Y53s comes with a triple-camera setup, a MediaTek chipset, a sizeable battery, and fast-charging support.

Vivo Y53s Price in India

The Vivo Y53s is priced at Rs 19,490 in India for the sole 8GB/128GB variant. The phone arrives in Deep Sea Blue and Fantastic Rainbow colour options. The phone will be available on Vivo’s online store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tatacliq, and other major retail outlets from today, August 9.

Vivo Y53s Specifications

The Vivo Y53s is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB of storage, 3GB of which can be used as virtual RAM. The phone sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Vivo’s latest Y series phone opts for a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro shooter, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The waterdrop notch on the screen houses a 16 MP selfie camera.

Connectivity options on the device include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a USB Type-C port, and more. The phone also boasts a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The Vivo Y53s runs on Android 11 with the Funtouch OS 11.1 skin.