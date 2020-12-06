PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyGadgets

Vivo x60 Series Spotted On 3c Certification Website; x60 Pro Live Images Leaked

Vivo is expected to announce the X60 series launch date very soon.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 6, 2020 / 09:01 AM IST

Vivo X60 series is expected to make its debut very soon. As we wait for the official launch date confirmation, the Vivo X60 series has started visiting certification websites, hinting an imminent launch. The flagship smartphone series was spotted on the 3C certification website, confirming its charging capacity. Live images of the Vivo X60 Pro have also been leaked, giving us a look at its design and specifications.

Three Vivo smartphones with the model numbers Vivo V2059A, V2047A, and V2046A have been seen on the 3C certification website. The listing reveals that the three smartphones, dubbed as the Vivo X60 Pro, X60 Pro+, and X60, will come with 33W fast charging. It is currently unknown which model number is associated with which smartphone. Moreover, since the X50 Pro+ came with 44W fast charging, it is unlikely that that X60 Pro+ will support a slower charging rate.

Live images of the Vivo X60 Pro were leaked by Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station. The images reveal the display and the camera module design. Vivo X60 Pro will come with a curved display with a punch-hole camera cutout at the top-centre. The smartphone’s top and chin bezel are also significantly thin.

The leaked image also teases the camera module design, which is quite similar to the Vivo X50 Pro (Review). There is a large sensor, below which are two relatively smaller sensors. We can expect the X60 Pro to come with Vivo’s Gimbal stabilization technology.

Other specifications of the smartphone series are currently unknown at the moment. Vivo is yet to confirm the official launch date. However, with a visit to the 3C certification website, we can expect an imminent launch.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #smartphones #Vivo
first published: Dec 6, 2020 09:01 am

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | IndiGo leads recovery in aviation; What explains dip in Maruti's November sales; the vaccine race gets closer

Corporate Buzz | IndiGo leads recovery in aviation; What explains dip in Maruti's November sales; the vaccine race gets closer

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.