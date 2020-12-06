Vivo x60 Series Spotted On 3c Certification Website; x60 Pro Live Images Leaked

Vivo X60 series is expected to make its debut very soon. As we wait for the official launch date confirmation, the Vivo X60 series has started visiting certification websites, hinting an imminent launch. The flagship smartphone series was spotted on the 3C certification website, confirming its charging capacity. Live images of the Vivo X60 Pro have also been leaked, giving us a look at its design and specifications.

Three Vivo smartphones with the model numbers Vivo V2059A, V2047A, and V2046A have been seen on the 3C certification website. The listing reveals that the three smartphones, dubbed as the Vivo X60 Pro, X60 Pro+, and X60, will come with 33W fast charging. It is currently unknown which model number is associated with which smartphone. Moreover, since the X50 Pro+ came with 44W fast charging, it is unlikely that that X60 Pro+ will support a slower charging rate.



vivo X60 Pro真机图，居中单孔曲面屏，边框控制不错，后置镜头排列和传感器跟上一代差不多[吃瓜] pic.twitter.com/dLC4Ux1zZv

— Digital Chat Station (@StationChat) December 4, 2020

Live images of the Vivo X60 Pro were leaked by Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station. The images reveal the display and the camera module design. Vivo X60 Pro will come with a curved display with a punch-hole camera cutout at the top-centre. The smartphone’s top and chin bezel are also significantly thin.

The leaked image also teases the camera module design, which is quite similar to the Vivo X50 Pro (Review). There is a large sensor, below which are two relatively smaller sensors. We can expect the X60 Pro to come with Vivo’s Gimbal stabilization technology.

Other specifications of the smartphone series are currently unknown at the moment. Vivo is yet to confirm the official launch date. However, with a visit to the 3C certification website, we can expect an imminent launch.