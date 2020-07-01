App
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 06:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vivo confirms the launch of X50 series in India: All you need to know

The smartphone series comprises of three devices — Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro and the flagship Vivo X50 Pro+.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Vivo has confirmed the launch of the Vivo X50 Series in India. The premium range of X50 series launched in China is known for its top-end specifications, particularly the gimbal-like camera setup on the Vivo X50 Pro.

Vivo India has uploaded a teaser video that confirms the launch of the X50 series in India. The teaser post only states that the X50 series is coming soon without revealing the exact launch date.

We can expect the smartphone to launch by the end of July, if not during the third week.

Vivo X50 Series was previously launched in China and we already have the specifications with us.

Vivo X50 Pro Plus specifications

The Vivo X50 Pro Plus is the only flagship in the lineup, powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset with the X55 5G modem. The phone packs a 4,315 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The X50 Pro Plus sports a 6.56-inch FHD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen features noticeable curvature on the edges with an under-display fingerprint reader.  The X50 Pro Plus model also features a 32MP punch-hole front camera.

On the back, the X50 Pro Plus gets a quad-camera setup. The Vivo X50 Pro+ is the first smartphone to feature Samsung's new 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN1 1/1.3" sensor. The other three sensors include an 8MP periscope camera with support for 5x optical zoom and 60x ‘Hyper Zoom’, an 8MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 13MP standard portrait shooter. 

Vivo X50 Pro specifications

The X50 Pro sits between the vanilla Vivo X50 and X50 Pro Plus. The Vivo X50 Pro's main 48MP f/1.6 camera features gimbal-style stabilisation that promises to deliver advanced stabilisation unseen on any other smartphone. The other three camera sensors include a 120-degree field of view (FoV) 8MP ultra-wide lens, an 8MP f/3.4 periscope lens, and a 13MP portrait lens.

At the front, the X50 Pro sports a 6.56-inch FHD+ OLED curved panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and a tiny punch-hole cutout for the 32MP front camera. Under the hood, there is a Snapdragon 765G chipset with an integrated 5G modem. Vivo X50 Pro also packs a 4,315 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Vivo X50 specifications

The Vivo X50 sports similar specifications to its 'Pro' counterpart with a few differences. The standard X50 has a smaller 4,200 mAh battery, a flat OLED panel, and regular OIS, instead of gimbal stabilisation.
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 06:25 pm

tags #smartphones #Vivo

