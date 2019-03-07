Top 5 value-for-money smartphones under Rs 20,000

Five excellent value for money smartphones that you can buy for under Rs 20,000. Carlsen Martin 1/5 Xiaomi Poco F1 | Rs 19,999 | Dubbed as a “Killer of Flagship Killers”, the Xiaomi Poco F1 packs the Snapdragon 845 chipset, an SoC that powered the flagship smartphones of 2018. This handset is the first of its kind to deliver high-end flagship performance at a mid-range budget. 2/5 Redmi Note 7 Pro | Rs 16,990 | The Redmi Note 7 Pro delivers a smooth and seamless smartphone experience with the aid of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset and 6GB of RAM. The phone packs a dual rear camera setup with 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor and support for 4K video recording. The Note 7 also boasts a 4000 mAh battery capacity and Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4 technology. 3/5 Honor Play | Rs 16,999 | The Honor Play runs on the same Kirin 970 AI chipset that powers the Huawei’s P20 Pro and Nova 3. Touted as a phone built for gaming with GPU Turbo that offered enhanced performance and reduced power consumption. Honor Play’s AI capabilities deliver real-time image and sound recognition which provides intelligent game vibration. 4/5 Samsung Galaxy A50 | Rs 19,990 | The Samsung Galaxy A50 is equipped with Samsung’s latest 7 series processor, the Exynos 9610. The chip is the first in the 7 series line up to adopt the advanced 10nm FinFET process, which entails better performance and power efficiency. That’s better power efficiency on a phone which packs a 4000 mAh battery capacity. The A50 also packs a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display, on-screen fingerprint sensor and runs on the latest Android Pie. The handset also features a triple camera setup with a 25-megapixel low light lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, 5-megapixel live focus (Bokeh) lens. 5/5 Oppo K1 | Rs 16,990 | The Oppo K1’s 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel coupled with its Snapdragon 660AIE provide a smooth and immersive gaming experience few phones in this price range can rival. The K1 boasts a 25-megapixel AI-enabled front camera that can accurately capture 296 features on your face, while the AI Beauty Algorithm intelligently personalises your shot based on 8 million beauty solutions in the library. This handset also sports an in-display fingerprint sensor and an AI-powered dual rear camera setup. First Published on Mar 7, 2019 04:10 pm