Top 5 value-for-money smartphones under Rs 20,000

Samsung Galaxy A50 | Rs 19,990 | The Samsung Galaxy A50 is equipped with Samsung’s latest 7 series processor, the Exynos 9610. The chip is the first in the 7 series line up to adopt the advanced 10nm FinFET process, which entails better performance and power efficiency. That’s better power efficiency on a phone which packs a 4000 mAh battery capacity. The A50 also packs a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display, on-screen fingerprint sensor and runs on the latest Android Pie. The handset also features a triple camera setup with a 25-megapixel low light lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, 5-megapixel live focus (Bokeh) lens.