you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyGadgets
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 01:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sony, LG, Nokia and Xiaomi: Mid-range smartphones set for launch in 2019

These five mid-range smartphone will debut in 2019.

Carlsen Martin
Sony Xperia 10 | The Sony Xperia 10 brings the same 21:9 cinema-wide aspect ratio for an immersive viewing experience. But that’s about it, in terms of performance, the Xperia 10 runs on a less-than-impressive Snapdragon 636 chipset. The cinema viewing experience touted by Sony isn’t helped by the Xperia 10’s LCD panel rather than a superior OLED panel.
Mi 9 SE | The Mi 9 SE takes its cues from 2019’s best value-for-money flagship smartphone. The Mi 9 SE’s no compromise approach is evident with its Snapdragon 712 SoC, 6GB of RAM and AMOLED display. While the Mi 8 SE never saw a release outside China, the Mi 9 SE may launch globally under a different name.
P30 Lite | Huawei’s P30 Lite is a mid-range handset with a triple camera setup for an excellent photography experience for the price. However, that’s about it, the P30 Lite doesn’t feature any major improvements in terms of battery, chipset and display. It features the same Kirin 710 SoC found on the Nova 3i. Huawei’s decision to go with an LCD panel rather than an OLED also doesn’t work in the P30 Lite’s favour.
Nokia X71| HMD has confirmed the launch of the Nokia X71 an event in Taiwan. The phone is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup, punch-hole notch and Snapdragon 660 SoC. Nokia will also bring the same impressive camera performance and excellent software capabilities to their upcoming mid-range X71 handset.
LG K12+| LG’s recently debuted the new K12+ smartphone with a 5.7-inch HD+ display and a MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM. The K12+ single 16-megapixel sensor at the back supports HDR and has Phase Detection Autofocus. The phone also features an AI camera app and Google Lens integration for image recognition. LG’s K12+ is expected to cost around Rs 20,000, which gives it one of the worst price to performance ratios on this list.
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 01:01 pm

tags #smartphones #Technology

