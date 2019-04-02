Sony, LG, Nokia and Xiaomi: Mid-range smartphones set for launch in 2019

P30 Lite | Huawei’s P30 Lite is a mid-range handset with a triple camera setup for an excellent photography experience for the price. However, that’s about it, the P30 Lite doesn’t feature any major improvements in terms of battery, chipset and display. It features the same Kirin 710 SoC found on the Nova 3i. Huawei’s decision to go with an LCD panel rather than an OLED also doesn’t work in the P30 Lite’s favour.