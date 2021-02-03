Samsung rumoured to be working on ISOCELL Image Sensor with 200 Megapixel Resolution

If rumours are to be believed, Samsung may be working on a 200-megapixel ISOCELL image sensor that may debut with ZTE’s new flagship, the Axon 30 Pro. The sensor can record videos in 16K and has support for both 4-in-1 and 16-in-1 pixel binning to reduce noise in photos. In case you are wondering what pixel binning is, it’s the process of combining the data from pixels into one super pixel, reducing noise in the photo but at the cost of resolution.

These details find themselves in the wild thanks to a tipster known as WHYLAB and if we are to believe his leaks, Samsung’s new sensor measures 1/1.37 inch and has 1.28-micron pixels. These leaks follow several reports of Xiaomi apparently working with Samsung to launch a smartphone with a 150-megapixel camera. The 150-megapixel camera sensor was said to have support for 9-in-1 pixel binning and a larger 1-inch sensor. Of course, this phone was supposed to launch in Q4 of last year, which clearly has not happened.

There were also other reports that stated the camera sensor on the upcoming Xiaomi phone was 144 megapixels instead of 150. This sensor was all set to be used in the company’s Mi 10S Pro and Mi CC10 Pro, neither of which have been launched so far. Not wanting to stay behind, Oppo and Vivo are also rumoured to be working on smartphones that feature Samsung’s sensor in 2021.

So far, all of this seems way off but then again, it could be around the corner. Either way, we’ll keep an eye out and let you know.