Samsung Galaxy ZFold3, Galaxy ZFlip3 pricing detailed in major leak ahead of August 11 event

Samsung is slated to release several new devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3, Galaxy Buds2, and Galaxy Watch4 Classic, at its Unpacked event on August 11. And while we’ve already seen a ton of rumours and leaks of the upcoming devices, the latest leak by Evan Blass gives us a detailed look at the pricing of the four devices.



Remember that pricing is almost never a direct conversion across markets and currencies. https://t.co/MLvLUynwjGpic.twitter.com/fdbRvnySu6

Blass recently tweeted the European pricing of the Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3, Galaxy Buds2, and Galaxy Watch4 Classic.The Galaxy Z Fold3 features a starting price of €1,899 (Roughly Rs 1,67,670) for the 256GB model and €1,999 (Roughly Rs 1,76,500) for the 512GB model. Blass tweet also suggests that the Galaxy Z Flip3 won’t be as expensive as the new foldable. The Galaxy Z Flip3’s price will start from €1,099 (Roughly 97,050) for the base 128GB model and going up to €1,149 (Roughly Rs 1,01,450) for the 256GB variant.Evan Blass also shared the pricing of the new Galaxy Watch models, with the Galaxy Watch4 Classic going for €379 (Roughly Rs 33,500) in the 40mm size and €409 (Roughly Rs 36,150) for the 44mm size. Additionally, the Galaxy Buds2 will be priced at €159 (Roughly Rs 14,050). It is worth noting that these aren’t official prices shared by Samsung, but Blass has time and again proven to be quite a credible source.