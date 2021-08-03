MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy ZFold3, Galaxy ZFlip3 pricing detailed in major leak ahead of August 11 event

The leak also provided information about the price of the Galaxy Buds2 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic.

Moneycontrol News
August 03, 2021 / 05:30 PM IST

Samsung is slated to release several new devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3, Galaxy Buds2, and Galaxy Watch4 Classic, at its Unpacked event on August 11. And while we’ve already seen a ton of rumours and leaks of the upcoming devices, the latest leak by Evan Blass gives us a detailed look at the pricing of the four devices.

Blass recently tweeted the European pricing of the Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3, Galaxy Buds2, and Galaxy Watch4 Classic.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 features a starting price of €1,899 (Roughly Rs 1,67,670) for the 256GB model and €1,999 (Roughly Rs 1,76,500) for the 512GB model. Blass tweet also suggests that the Galaxy Z Flip3 won’t be as expensive as the new foldable. The Galaxy Z Flip3’s price will start from €1,099 (Roughly 97,050) for the base 128GB model and going up to €1,149 (Roughly Rs 1,01,450) for the 256GB variant.

Evan Blass also shared the pricing of the new Galaxy Watch models, with the Galaxy Watch4 Classic going for €379 (Roughly Rs 33,500) in the 40mm size and €409 (Roughly Rs 36,150) for the 44mm size. Additionally, the Galaxy Buds2 will be priced at €159 (Roughly Rs 14,050). It is worth noting that these aren’t official prices shared by Samsung, but Blass has time and again proven to be quite a credible source.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Samsung #smartphones #smartwatch
first published: Aug 3, 2021 05:30 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.