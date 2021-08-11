MARKET NEWS

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021: Where to watch the Galaxy Z Fold 3 launch event

At the Galaxy Unpacked 2021, Samsung will launch the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 and new wearable devices.

Moneycontrol News
August 11, 2021 / 10:13 AM IST

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 livestream begins today at 7.30 pm IST. The company will unveil the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. It will also launch new wearables like the Galaxy Watch 4 and new Galaxy Buds 2 at the Samsung event.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021: Where to watch the Galaxy Z Fold 3 launch event

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 will be hosted virtually. The event is scheduled to start at 7.30 PM IST. It will be live-streamed on Samsung’s official website and Facebook. Users can also watch the Galaxy Z Fold 3 launch event on the company’s official YouTube channel. 

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021: What to expect

Samsung has confirmed it will unveil new foldable phones at the Unpacked 2021. The company will unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Some key details of the two foldable phones have leaked already. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will come with an under-display front camera, which can be found on the 7.55-inch foldable display. It will also have a 6.2-inch cover display with a hole-punch cutout.

The Z Flip 3 will have a large 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. It will have a Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood. The phone will also have a larger 1.9-inch cover display and a dual-camera setup.

Samsung will also launch two new wearable products. It will unveil the Galaxy Buds 2 as a successor to the original standard Buds. It is rumoured to come with Active Noise Cancellation. The Buds are said to launch in four colour options, including Purple and Green colours.

Lastly, the company will unveil the Galaxy Watch 4 series. It will launch the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Watch 4 Classic.
Tags: #Samsung #Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 #Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 #Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 #smartphones
