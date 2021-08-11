Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 livestream begins today at 7.30 pm IST. The company will unveil the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. It will also launch new wearables like the Galaxy Watch 4 and new Galaxy Buds 2 at the Samsung event.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021: Where to watch the Galaxy Z Fold 3 launch event

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 will be hosted virtually. The event is scheduled to start at 7.30 PM IST. It will be live-streamed on Samsung’s official website and Facebook. Users can also watch the Galaxy Z Fold 3 launch event on the company’s official YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021: What to expect

Samsung has confirmed it will unveil new foldable phones at the Unpacked 2021. The company will unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Some key details of the two foldable phones have leaked already. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will come with an under-display front camera, which can be found on the 7.55-inch foldable display. It will also have a 6.2-inch cover display with a hole-punch cutout.

The Z Flip 3 will have a large 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. It will have a Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood. The phone will also have a larger 1.9-inch cover display and a dual-camera setup.

Samsung will also launch two new wearable products. It will unveil the Galaxy Buds 2 as a successor to the original standard Buds. It is rumoured to come with Active Noise Cancellation. The Buds are said to launch in four colour options, including Purple and Green colours.