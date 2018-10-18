App
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2018 07:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Samsung aims to double share in premium tablet PC mkt by December

The company on October 18 launched Galaxy Tab S4 for Rs 57,900 a unit, which comes with automated keyboard 'Dex' and sytlus S Pen.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Electronics major Samsung India expects to double its market share in premium tablet PC category in the country by December this year, a senior company official said.

"We have launched Galaxy Tab S4 in premium category because we want to bridge the gap between work and productivity.We are planning to double our business in the flagship end of the market in this quarter in B2C," Samsung India, mobile business, general manager, Aditya Babbar told PTI.

He said that as per market research firm GfK, Samsung's share in the top end tablet PC market was 29 percent.

"This is a 2-in-1 tablet which can be converted in to desktop form when required. We have also enhanced battery size in the tablet to 7,300 mAH and screen size by 32 percent by reducing the bezel space," Babbar said.

The company has started selling the tablet on its e-commerce website and Amazon as well other multi-brand outlet starting on October 18.

Babbar said that 2-in-1 category is growing at the CAGR of 9 percent and expect 31.4 million devices will be sold in India by 2021.

"We have absolute number one position in value terms with 47 percent market share. With products like Galaxy Tab S4 we want to consolidate our position in the market. The top end of the market that we are talking about wants full solution, full battery, full display. We are bullish during this festival season," Babbar said.

According to CyberMedia Research, Samsung had second highest market share at 21 percent in tablet PC segment after Lenovo which accounted 23 percent share in first quarter of 2018.
First Published on Oct 18, 2018 07:02 pm

tags #Business #gadgets #India #Samsung

