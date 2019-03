Roccat Vulcan 100 – Best Overall (Rs 20,500) | At over Rs 20,000, the Roccat Vulcan 100 is the best of the best. Roccat’s no compromise approach to the Vulcan has resulted in an absolute beast of a keyboard. The Vulcan uses novelty Titan switches and thin keycaps for excellent tactile feedback and shortened travel time. The design of the Vulcan sets it apart from the competition with a floating-key design and brushed aluminium top plate. RGB backlighting on the Vulcan can be easily programmed through Roccat’s Swarm software.