RedmiBook Pro, RedmiBook e-Learning Edition launched in India with 11th Gen Intel CPUs: Check price, specs, availability

After its dominance in India’s smartphone market, Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has officially unveiled its first laptops in India. The RedmiBook Pro and RedmiBook e-Learning Edition are the first Redmi branded notebooks in India.

RedmiBook Pro & RedmiBook e-Learning Edition Price in India

The RedmiBook Pro is priced at Rs 49,999 in India and is available in a single Charcoal Grey colour option. The RedmiBook e-Learning Edition features a starting price of Rs 41,999 in India. The two RedmiBooks will go on sale in India on August 6 at 12:00 pm (noon) through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores.

RedmiBook Pro Specifications

The RedmiBook Pro is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300H processor paired with the integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics. The laptop also comes with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. The notebook also opts for a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS panel with an 81.8 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The RedmiBook Pro boasts a scissor mechanism keyboard with a key travel distance of 1.5mm and a trackpad that supports Windows Precision Drivers. The notebook also comes with two 2W speakers with DTS Audio and a 720p webcam. The company also claims that the laptop can deliver up to 10 hours of battery life. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a 3.5bmm jack, an HDMI port, an Ethernet port, two USB 3.2 Gen ports, an SD card reader, and a USB 2.0 port.

RedmiBook e-Learning Edition Specifications

The RedmiBook e-Learning Edition is powered by an 11Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM. The laptop also comes with 256GB of SATA SSD storage or 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. The RedmiBook e-Learning Edition opts for a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS panel. The notebook also features stereo speakers with DTS audio as well as a range of connectivity options. The notebook is also touted to deliver up to 10 hours of battery life.