Redmi 10 price, specifications, design images leaked ahead of official launch

Redmi 10 images and specifications have leaked. The budget smartphone from Xiaomi’s sub-brand is expected to launch soon. The exact Redmi Note 10 launch date remains unknown. However, ahead of the official confirmation, the Redmi 10 specifications are leaked via an e-commerce website.

Tipster Mukul Sharma spotted the leaked specifications and design images of the upcoming Redmi phone. The listing confirmed that the phone will have a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will have a hole-punch camera cutout at the top centre, similar to the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (Review). The screen also has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3.



Redmi 10 renders and specifications listed on a bunch of e-commerce platforms ahead of launch.#Xiaomi #redmi #Redmi10 pic.twitter.com/yj58yX5SzA

— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) August 8, 2021

The display’s cutout will house an 8MP front camera. The device will have a plastic back that will house a quad-camera setup. It will have a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. The device also has two 2MP sensors for depth and macro.

Under the hood, the phone draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity G88 SoC. It is paired with a Mali G52 GPU and 6GB of RAM. The device comes with 128GB of internal storage. Xiaomi is likely to launch more Redmi 10 RAM and storage options in different regions.

The phone packs a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It comes with a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone is 8.9mm thick. It runs Android 11-based MIUI 12 out of the box. The phone comes in three colours - Pebble White, Sea Blue and Carbon Grey. Redmi 10 price as per the leaked listing is S$249 (roughly Rs 13,600).Xiaomi is expected to bring this device to India later this year.