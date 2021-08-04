MARKET NEWS

English
Realme unveils MagDart charging tech with 50W and 15W MagDart wireless chargers, a power bank, and more

The 50W MagDart wireless charger can deliver a full 4,500 mAh charge in less than an hour.

Moneycontrol News
August 04, 2021 / 07:37 PM IST

Realme recently introduced the first magnetic wireless charging solution for Android. The MagDart charging solution is offered in two variants, including one with a box design and another in a circular shape similar to that of Apple’s MagSafe charger. The two new magnetic chargers include 50W and 15W MagDart chargers.

The company also announced the Realme Flash phone, a concept device that supports magnetic wireless charging and several other magnetic charging accessories. The phone packs a 4,500 mAh battery and supports the 50W MagDart wireless charger, which can fully charge a phone in less than an hour, nearly the same as the 50W SuperDart wired charger.

Realme (5)

The 50W MagDart charger features an active air-cooling system that helps maintain the temperature of the mainboard and coil. The cooling system has a compact and powerful fan to remove heat by drawing a large airflow into the charger, enabling charging power at a high level for a long time. It is worth noting to enable the super-fast charging speeds, the 50W MagDart charger will have to be paired with the Realme 65W adapter.

However, the 50W MagDart charger features a bulky box design, which brings us to the sleeker 15W MagDart charger. The charging pad measures 3.9mm, 26.4 percent thinner than Apple’s MagSafe charger. Additionally, it is still faster despite the slimmer design due to a separated coil and board design. Despite topping out at 15W, the circular MagDart charger can fully power a 4,500 mAh battery in 90 minutes.

Close

Realme (4)

Apart from the two MagDart chargers, Realme also announced a MagDart Power Bank Base. The power bank features a 2-in-1 system, which looks like a stand. The base and stand can function as a vertical charging station or the stand can be detached and used as a power bank. For the design, the power bank uses white vegan leather and aluminium.

Realme_magnetic

Lastly, Realme also showcased a MagDart Beauty Light that can be attached to the back of the phone to provide more light while taking pictures. The light will draw power through reverse wireless charging. It features a control button, 60 mini-LEDs, circular magnets, and a reverse wireless charging coil. Realme also showcased the Realme MagDart Wallet, which attaches to the phone and allows you to place up to three cards. The wallet has an aluminium stand, leather finish and a three-card pocket.

Realme_magdart (1)

There is no information on when the company will bring a phone compatible with the new magnetic charging tech or when the accessories will be available, but Realme did reveal the MagDart Charging Case for the Realme GT, which will enable you to use the charging tech on the device with the case.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Aug 4, 2021 07:37 pm

