Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition, Realme Book Slim launching in India on August 18: Everything we know so far

The Realme Book Slim will be the first Realme laptop in India, while the Realme GT 5G will be the company’s first Snapdragon 888 powered smartphone in the country.

Moneycontrol News
August 12, 2021 / 01:17 PM IST

Realme is set to launch a whole host of devices in India on August 18. The three devices joining the company’s product portfolio in India include the Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition, and Realme Book Slim. The Realme Book Slim will be the first Realme laptop in India, while the Realme GT 5G will be the company’s first Snapdragon 888 powered smartphone in the country.

The Realme GT Series launch event will take place at 12:30 pm IST on August 18. The event will be livestreamed on the company’s official social media channels, while Realme has also set up a dedicated website for the event. Since the Realme GT 5G and Realme GT Master Edition have already been unveiled in China, so we already know the specs of the devices.

Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition Specs

The Realme GT 5G features a Snapdragon 888 SoC, an FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, a 64 MP triple-camera setup, and a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W charging support.

The Realme GT Master Edition features a Snapdragon 778G SoC, an FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, a 64 MP triple-camera setup, and a 4,300 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

Realme Book Slim Specs

The details about the Realme Book Slim are few and far between, but the company has confirmed several design elements of the laptop. We know that the Realme Book Slim will be one of the slimmest laptops in the country, measuring 14.9mm thick and weighing 1.38 kg. Realme has also confirmed that the laptop will feature two USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4, a full-size USB port, and an audio jack. Realme also confirmed that the notebook would feature an aluminum alloy body.

While the company hasn’t confirmed the specs, the Realme Book Slim will likely be powered by 11th Gen Intel processing hardware with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. The notebook is also set to get a minimum of 8GB RAM and SSD storage. It will also sport a Full HD (1080p) IPS panel. The Realme Book Slim will debut in India’s sub-50K segment.
Tags: #laptops #Realme #smartphones
