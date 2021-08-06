Realme becomes the fastest brand to ship 100 million smartphones globally: Report

Realme reportedly shipped over 100 million smartphones globally, making it the fastest brand to reach that milestone. According to a report by Strategy Analytics, the Chinese smartphone maker reached the milestone in just 37 months. The company said that it sold its 100 millionth smartphone in June this year.

According to data by International Data Corporation (IDC), the Chinese smartphone maker also became the fastest-growing major smartphone brand globally in Q2 2021 with a year-over-year growth rate of 149 percent. Realme achieved the milestone on the back of strong performance during the 2020 and 2021 economic challenges posed by COVID-19, according to Strategy Analytics.

Realme’s CEO, Sky Li said, “Young people, both our consumers and our staff, have taught us to dare to leap into the future and be trendsetters, giving us the courage to disrupt a well-entrenched industry. The past three years have really been about an entrepreneurial spirit and untamed growth for Realme”.

Madhav Sheth, Vice President - Realme and CEO of Realme India and Europe said, “Realme always aims to become a No.1 smartphone brand with its Dare to Leap spirit. Our consumers have played an integral part in this achievement.”

Li also said Realme's next goal was to achieve a dual-100 million target - shipping another 100 million handsets by the end of 2022 and completing the same milestone within the 2023 calendar year.

It is worth noting that Realme is still a young brand, established in 2018 with the launch of the Realme 1. The Realme 1 featured a starting price of Rs 8,990 at the time of its launch. However, the brand has since ventured into multiple different segments. Realme has also been quite aggressive with its 5G push, capturing more than 22 percent market share in India in the second quarter of 2021, according to Counterpoint.

Additionally, the company grew 140 percent Y-o-Y in Q2 2021 and secured the fourth position in the Indian smartphone market. Today, Realme has become the 7th largest smartphone brand in the world with a presence in 61 different markets worldwide and ranks in the top 5 smartphone brands in 13 markets.