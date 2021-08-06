MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyGadgets

Realme becomes the fastest brand to ship 100 million smartphones globally: Report

Realme has taken only 37 months to achieve the milestone.

Moneycontrol News
August 06, 2021 / 02:13 PM IST

Realme reportedly shipped over 100 million smartphones globally, making it the fastest brand to reach that milestone. According to a report by Strategy Analytics, the Chinese smartphone maker reached the milestone in just 37 months. The company said that it sold its 100 millionth smartphone in June this year.

According to data by International Data Corporation (IDC), the Chinese smartphone maker also became the fastest-growing major smartphone brand globally in Q2 2021 with a year-over-year growth rate of 149 percent. Realme achieved the milestone on the back of strong performance during the 2020 and 2021 economic challenges posed by COVID-19, according to Strategy Analytics.

Realme’s CEO, Sky Li said, “Young people, both our consumers and our staff, have taught us to dare to leap into the future and be trendsetters, giving us the courage to disrupt a well-entrenched industry. The past three years have really been about an entrepreneurial spirit and untamed growth for Realme”.

Madhav Sheth, Vice President - Realme and CEO of Realme India and Europe said, “Realme always aims to become a No.1 smartphone brand with its Dare to Leap spirit. Our consumers have played an integral part in this achievement.”

Li also said Realme's next goal was to achieve a dual-100 million target - shipping another 100 million handsets by the end of 2022 and completing the same milestone within the 2023 calendar year.

Close

Related stories

It is worth noting that Realme is still a young brand, established in 2018 with the launch of the Realme 1. The Realme 1 featured a starting price of Rs 8,990 at the time of its launch. However, the brand has since ventured into multiple different segments. Realme has also been quite aggressive with its 5G push, capturing more than 22 percent market share in India in the second quarter of 2021, according to Counterpoint.

Additionally, the company grew 140 percent Y-o-Y in Q2 2021 and secured the fourth position in the Indian smartphone market. Today, Realme has become the 7th largest smartphone brand in the world with a presence in 61 different markets worldwide and ranks in the top 5 smartphone brands in 13 markets.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Realme #smartphones
first published: Aug 6, 2021 02:13 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: AI next big thing! Kshitiz Mahajan explores 6 companies that are using smart technology

D-Street Talk: AI next big thing! Kshitiz Mahajan explores 6 companies that are using smart technology

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.