Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
Pixel 5a specifications, price leaked days after Pixel 6 series launch

Moneycontrol News
August 06, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST
Pixel 5a specifications have leaked. Tipster Jon Prosser from Front Page Tech claims that the Google Pixel 5a launch date is set for August 26. The company has previously confirmed that the Pixel 5a will launch in the US and Japan. 

The leaked Google Pixel 5a specifications reveal that the phone will have a 6.4-inch display. It will come with 60Hz and 90Hz refresh rate options. The phone will draw power from a Snapdragon 765G SoC. It will come with 6GB of RAM. We can expect the phone to offer 128GB of internal storage. The tipster further claims that Google Pixel 5a will pack a 4,650 mAh battery. There is no word on the fast charging details. Prosser although reveals that the phone will not feature wireless charging support.

The Pixel 5a will have an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. It is said to have the same camera setup as the Pixel 5 launched last year. This means the phone will come with a dual-lens setup with a 12.2MP primary wide lens, and a 16MP f/2.2, 107-degree FOV ultra-wide sensor. The phone will also have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Pixel 5a price in the US is rumoured to be $450 (roughly Rs 33,350). It will launch in a single Mostly Black colour. 

Tipster OnLeaks had leaked the Pixel 5a design renders. The tipster had claimed that it will have a 6.2-inch flat display with a hole-punch cutout. The device also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and stereo speakers. The device will be 8.8mm thick.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Google #smartphones
first published: Aug 6, 2021 09:45 am

