Philips launches new range of ture wireless earbuds in India, one of which doubles as a power bank

Phillips recently dropped a new range of true wireless earbuds in India. The Philips SBH2515BK/10 and TAT3225BK bring a host of features including Hi-Fi Audio, excellent battery backup, seamless connectivity, and a low latency mode.

Philips SBH2515BK/10 & TAT3225BK Price in India

The Philips SBH2515BK/10 true wireless earbuds are priced at Rs 9,999, while the Philips TAT3225BK will set you back Rs 7,990. Both models are available on Flipkart and will feature an introductory price from August 5 to August 9. The Philips SBH2515BK/10 are listed for Rs 4,999 on Flipkart, while the TAT3225BK’s are listed for Rs 2,499.

Philips SBH2515BK/10 TWS Earbuds

The SBH2515BK/10 earbuds pack 6mm neodymium acoustic drivers, an impedance of 16 ohms, and frequency response between 20–20000Hz. Additionally, the oval-shaped acoustic tube maximizes passive noise isolation. They also come with a mono mode that lets in ambient noise. The SBH2515BK/10 earbuds can be paired with Bluetooth 5.0 and feature multi-function buttons.

The charging case packs a 3,350mAh battery and can also work as a charging case for your smartphone. Phillips claims that the buds and the case can deliver over 110 hours of playback in total. Additionally, a single charge also offers five hours of playtime on the buds. The buds also feature a built-in mic with echo cancellation.

Phillips TAT3225BK TWS Earbuds

The TAT3225BK in-ear wireless headphones with mic are equipped with 13mm drives, 32 ohms of impedance, and a frequency response between 20-20000Hz. The earbuds can be paired through Bluetooth 5.1 and feature an IPX4 rating for splash and sweat resistance. The headphones also feature smart pairing. The Phillips TAT3225BK earbuds can deliver up to 24 hours of total playback with the charging case. The built-in battery offers around six hours of playback on each bud and the case itself takes two hours to full charge.