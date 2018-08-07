App
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 01:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oppo to be the first smartphone company to sport Gorilla Glass 6

Gorilla Glass 6, comes with touch sensitivity, optical clarity, wireless charging and scratch resistance.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Oppo smartphones will be the first to offer users Gorilla Glass 6, the latest cover glass technology by Corning. The announcement was made by Corning on Monday, which confirms the news.

"OPPO 's new flagship model will provide consumers, who depend on their smartphone for every interaction in their digital lives, increased protection against multiple drops," John Bayne, Vice President, and General Manager, Corning Gorilla Glass, said in a statement.

For now, it is not certain which Oppo devices will be powered with the new glass but as per the statement, it is going to be a flagship model.

The upcoming devices to come out of the Oppo factory include F9, F9 Pro, or R17, so it can be either all of these or some of these devices that will sport Gorilla Glass 6.

The Gorilla Glass has been adopted into over six billion devices by 45 major brands. Gorilla Glass 6, comes with touch sensitivity, optical clarity, wireless charging and scratch resistance.

Gorilla Glass 6 has survived 15 drops on rough surfaces from one meter.

Bayne is “excited to have Oppo adopt Gorilla Glass 6." The statement claims that the Gorilla Glass 6, unveiled in July, is Corning’s most sturdy and durable cover glass.
First Published on Aug 7, 2018 01:05 pm

