Last Updated : Jun 13, 2018 08:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oppo Find X to be launched in Paris on 19 June, will be available in India soon

Oppo shared a teaser poster for the device, which revealed that the Find X will come loaded with the finest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processing chipset, 8GB RAM, and 256GB internal storage.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
oppo-find-x
oppo-find-x

The Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is all set to launch its new latest device the Oppo Find X in Paris on June 19.

According to a report, ahead of the official announcement of Oppo Find X, the phone had received the certification from Chinese regulatory agency TENNA and the specifications of the device were revealed.

Later, Oppo shared a teaser poster for the device through its official Weibo account, which revealed that the Find X comes loaded with the finest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processing chipset, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of internal storage.

The device's camera is equipped with an optical 5x zoom camera technology -- it uses a wide-angle and telephoto camera, and has a periscope-style design, which is 5.7mm thick. The smartphone has a 16MP+20MP camera on the back and a 24MP camera for selfies and video calls. Along with this, the phone will support Super VOOC Flash Charge. This charging technology was introduced by Oppo two years ago wherein they exhibited a 2500mAh battery getting fully charged in just 15 minutes.

The new Find X will sport a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels), 19:9 aspect ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It will feature a fingerprint sensor and 3,645mAh battery. It will measure 56.7×74.3×9.4mm and weighs 186g.

The smartphone is expected to be launched in two variants and would be available in India only after its launch in Paris.
First Published on Jun 13, 2018 08:52 pm

tags #Oppo Find X #Trending News

