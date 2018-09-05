OnePlus 6T retail box pictures appear on Chinese micro-blogging website

Moneycontrol News

The buzz around OnePlus 6T is building and the anticipation for the next flagship from the Chinese brand is taking shape due to numerous leaks and rumours.

Among all this, pictures of a retail box of the OnePlus 6T have surfaced on Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo that seem to reveal what the unreleased OnePlus 6T would look like.

The pictures also seen in this report by GSM Arena showing the box show the outlines of the smartphone, that give some ideas about the design. Going by the looks of it, users can expect an in-screen fingerprint sensor and a waterdrop notch.

OnePlus, like all its premium launches, has kept the specifications, design, hardware type and everything about the new phone a secret.

Usually, the “T” upgrades of OnePlus versions hold minimal change from their basic variants as we saw with the 3T and the 5T. But we cannot say that about OnePlus 6 this time. Going by the leaks, one can expect many changes with the tear-drop notch above the screen, thin bezel, and in-screen sensor, it is believed to have a lot more to offer.

OnePlus, being a kin and kith of OPPO - another leading smartphone manufacturer, have been known to share similarities between the specs of their newest releases.

OnePlus has been borrowing the features from the R-series releases of OPPO. So it is alleged that this time the OnePlus 6T might include have the triple camera of Oppo R-17 or R-17 pro.