you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyGadgets
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2018 07:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus 6T official poster leak reveals teardrop notch

OnePlus' latest offering will come with an all-screen design and a notch at the top, which is significantly smaller than its predecessor OnePlus 6's. The "teardrop" design of the notch is similar to the one on Oppo R17.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

Images of the forthcoming OnePlus 6T were recently leaked online.

According to leaks by SlashLeak, the smartphone featured in a teaser with the tagline "Unlock the Speed", which also showcased the company's tagline "Never Settle" on the phone's wallpaper.

The "teardrop" notch will house the front camera and other sensors.

Reports further suggest that OnePlus 6T will be equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Like OnePlus 6, the 6T will sport a dual lens rear camera. Except for the fingerprint sensor, the rear design is almost identical with OnePlus 6.

The smartphone is expected to launch on October 17, this year. However, OnePlus is yet to make an official announcement for the same.
First Published on Sep 26, 2018 07:37 am

tags #gadgets #India #OnePlus #Technology

