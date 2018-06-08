App
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 06:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus 6 HydrogenOS update brings selfie portrait mode and battery percent icon

The smartphone manufacturer said that the updates will soon be rolled out for western users operating on Oxygen OS.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

OnePlus has released the HydrogenOS in China that supports selfie portrait mode and bring along the battery percentage icon. The China-based smartphone maker uses a customised version of Android mobile operating system called the ‘Oxygen OS’.

The company launched the OnePlus 6 across the world in May, which incorporated the Oxygen OS out-of-the-box. The smartphone manufacturer said that the latest update will be released for users operating Oxygen OS across the world.

The Hydrogen OS update changelog was in Mandarin and users on OnePlus forums confirmed that there will be gaming related changes, maximization and fixes. It was also mentioned that there is an LTE data switch between SIM cards along with the system power and performance optimisations. The PUBG online mobile game had a bug where footsteps could not be heard, the issue has been fixed in the new update.

OnePlus users who are interested in testing the latest Android updates as enroll themselves in the Android P beta preview programme.
First Published on Jun 8, 2018 06:22 pm

tags #Android #OnePlus 6 #Trending News

