Nvidia may have teased GTX 16 series gaming laptops but Acer already jumped the gun

RTX gaming laptop took CES 2019 by storm with major names like MSI, Razer, Asus, and Dell all unveiling upgraded versions of their mobile powerhouses with RTX graphics cards. Little over a couple of months after the event, Nvidia seems ready with mobile versions of its recently released Turing-based GPUs without RT and Tensor cores.



>>> Tomorrow. <<<

Are you ready? pic.twitter.com/fCFkqqvlzm — NVIDIA GeForce (@NVIDIAGeForce) 22 April 2019

The chipmaker recently uploaded a short teaser video through a tweet, titled “Are you ready?”. The video teased a gaming laptop, presumably with the Turing-based GTX card. Asus, Dell, and other laptop manufacturers are all rumoured to be unveiling new gaming laptops with upgraded Turing graphics cards.

The Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti, 1660 and 1650 graphic cards are set to replace Nvidia’s 10 series lineup, particularly the GTX 1060, 1050 Ti and 1050. The desktop versions of the GTX 16 series cards offer significant performance improvements at competitive prices.

And, even though Nvidia hasn’t yet announced any GTX 16 series laptop GPUs, Nvidia’s hardware partners seem to have jumped the gun with accidental reveals and spec leaks on their upcoming gaming laptops.

Acer was one of those partners that didn’t get Nvidia’s memo with the laptop manufacturer posting a listing of its new Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop in all its glory. Two of the most prominent specifications listed on the Helios 300 were the Intel Core i7-9750H and the Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB Dedicated Memory.

Another reason to be excited about new GTX Turing-based laptops is that these 16 series cards – at least desktop versions – offer a significant bump in performance over their 10 series predecessors, while still appealing to price-conscious gamers. This could spell the rise of a new breed of affordable yet powerful laptops for Indian consumers, who are often charged a premium due to the addition of import and tax duties.