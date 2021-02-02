Nvidia adds support for Apple’s M1 chips to its GeForce Now game streaming service

Apple’s still working on its transition to in-house chips but that has not stopped developers from adding support for its eventual hardware in their apps. Nvidia has followed suit and added support for M1 Macs to its game streaming service, GeForce Now.

Last year, Nvidia rolled out the ability to stream games on iPads and iPhones using the company’s Safari browser. User’s on Mac, however, had to rely on hacks to simulate the experience and as expected, it was less than ideal. With update 2.02.27, Nvidia included support for M1-based Macs to its native GeForce Now macOS app. They also rolled out Google Chrome support on both Windows and macOS machines.

This now gives Mac users a plethora of apps to choose from for their game streaming fix. In addition to GeForce Now, users can also use Google’s Stadia and Amazon’s Luna to stream games, even though the latter is still in early access. Google’s Stadia support for Mac’s has been there since day one.

Nvidia’s new update also includes a new way to invite friends to your games by simply sharing a URL generated via Chrome, making it much easier for those impromptu co-op sessions. Game invites can also be sent using on iPhones and iPads using the share function and can be sent via iMessage, WhatsApp and other messaging apps.

Nvidia have also added the ability to create bookmarks and shortcuts in a smoother and faster way, so that you have access to your game library quicker.

The GeForce Now update also squashed a few bugs including on-screen keyboard fixes, correct filters for Ansel and FreeStyle, improvements to its feedback dialog box, fix for the settings page when using Ansel, duplication of games on multiple game stores, a smoother auto-update experience and fixes to the preferred game store option which will now be properly selected when launching the platform.