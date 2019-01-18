Noise Shots X5 wireless earbuds: Tough competition to Jabra and Sony

Bragi Dash headphones that hit global markets in 2015 were the first truly wireless earbuds. The friction from the rubber kept the buds fixed and were surprisingly comfortable and light. The earbuds were touch-enabled, came with noise cancellation and excellent audio quality, but also came at a massive $299 price tag.

Today, the trend of truly wireless earbuds has caught on with companies. Sony and Jabra dominate this market with the best-in-class audio quality. But big brands also carry big price tags. For instance, Sony WF-SP700N and Jabra Elite 65t come in at nearly Rs 11,000 and Rs 14,000 respectively.

However, Indian brand Noise has been making substantial inroads of late. The recently launched Noise Shots X5 earbuds are something to lo and behold.

Impressive Audio Quality

The X5 wireless earbuds promise up to five times more bass than the competition, along with an impressive and immersive audio quality. Noise’s Shots X5 automatically convert to mono mode while on a call. The earbuds also feature an integrated custom voice assistant. The X5 delivers 3D stereo sound quality and handsfree calling along with an inbuilt Mic for smooth calling. The earbuds deliver a well-balanced soundstage, with rich and full sound.

First Indian Bluetooth v5.0 TWS

The X5 earbuds are pretty easy to set up. They feature Bluetooth connectivity and can be paired straight out-of-the-box in a matter of seconds. Additionally, Bluetooth v5.0 TWS (a first among any Indian brand) offers extended playtime, seamless audio transfer with zero lag and a more stable connection.

Stay connected for longer

The Noise Shots X5 truly wireless earbuds are capable of running up to 4 hours on a full charge. That’s up to 4 hours of continuous music in one go. The case includes a micro USB and standard USB-A port, doubling as a power bank to charge your phone. The case requires up to 3 hours to fully charge and can, in turn, charge the earbuds up to 10 times on a full charge.

Perfect alternative

For its immersive sound quality, the Noise Shots X5 (priced under Rs 4,999/-) is an excellent, affordable alternative to expensive wireless earbuds including the Jabra Elite 65t. The X5’s earbuds are IPX5 certified, sweat resistant, and lets you train longer and harder, while also offering a secure and comfortable fit while working out.