MWC 2023 | a high-end OnePlus foldable phone may be on the cards this year

OnePlus has confirmed that it intends to bring new foldable smartphones into the market, later this year.

During the event, OnePlus COO Kinder Liu spoke with TechCrunch, where he confirmed the plans, and said they will release a flagship foldable phone in the second half of this year.

Liu said that the company did not want to rush into the foldable phone market currently dominated by Samsung with its Galaxy Fold and Flip phones. He clarified that the reason OnePlus never launched a foldable phone in the past several years is that it wanted to release the best high-end one.

Moneycontrol News