you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyGadgets

Motorola Edge 20 launch in India on August 17 alongside Edge 20 Fusion

Motorola unveiled the Edge 20 series last month in Europe.

Moneycontrol News
August 10, 2021 / 10:01 AM IST

Motorola Edge 20 India launch date has been confirmed. The company will launch the vanilla Edge 20 alongside the Edge 20 Fusion in India on August 17. The new phones in India from Motorola will go on sale via Flipkart upon launch. 

Motorola unveiled the Edge 20 series last month in Europe. The devices are likely to come with the same specs to India. According to a PriceBaba report, the Edge 20 Fusion launching in India is a rebadged version of the Edge 20 Lite. It will have a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC under the hood, instead of Dimensity 720 SoC found on the Edge 20 Lite. 

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion specifications 

The Edge 20 Fusion features a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate support. It supports HDR10+ and sports a hole-punch cutout on the top centre. It draws power from a Dimensity 800U SoC and is likely to come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W TurboPower fast charging support. On the back is a triple-camera setup. The phone has a 108MP primary camera, a 16MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

For selfies, the phone has a 32MP front camera. It runs Android 11 out of the box.

Motorola Edge 20 specifications 

The standard Motorola Edge 20 features a 6.7-inch OLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. Under the hood, the device packs a Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone runs on Android 11 with My UX on top. 

On the back, the phone has a triple-camera setup. It has a 108 MP primary sensor, a 16 MP ultrawide shooter, and an 8 MP telephoto lens. For selfies, there is a 32MP front camera sensor. The phone packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 30W with TurboPower charging.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Motorola #smartphones
first published: Aug 10, 2021 10:01 am

