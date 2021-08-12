MARKET NEWS

English
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion full specs revealed through Flipkart listing, vanilla Edge 20 to sport similar spec sheet

The Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion will be revealed in India on August 17.

Moneycontrol News
August 12, 2021 / 02:34 PM IST

Motorola is gearing up to launch two new phones in its Edge series in India soon. The Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion will be revealed in India on August 17. Motorola recently uploaded a teaser page on Flipkart, teasing several details about the two upcoming devices.

The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is expected to be a tweaked version of the Motorola Edge 20 Lite, while the Motorola Edge 20 was already revealed in European markets last month.

The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. The phone sports a 10-bit AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Edge 20 Fusion also opts for a 108 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a depth sensor. The phone also gets a hole-punch camera cutout that houses a 32 MP selfie shooter.

Motorola also confirmed that the Edge 20 Fusion will run near-stock Android 11 with Lenovo's ThinkShield for mobile for business-grade security. The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will support 13 5G bands in India.

The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is also expected to pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W TurboPower charging support, while the standard Edge 20 will opt for a 4,000 mAh battery with the same charging support. Other specs of the Motorola Edge 20 are similar to that of the Fusion, but the device will use a Snapdragon 778G SoC.
first published: Aug 12, 2021 02:34 pm

