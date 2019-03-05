Meizu Note 9 specifications, price details surface before launch

Chinese smartphone manufacturers are launching many smartphones that are feature-rich and in the budget segment. Meizu is one more manufacturer from China which is launching a budget smartphone in China that may make its way to the Indian market as well. Before the launch of its new smartphone, the specifications and pricing details have been leaked online.

It was rumoured that the smartphone would be launched as Meizu M9 Note. Meizu later confirmed that their next offering is called the Meizu Note 9. The company has confirmed on Weibo that they would launch the smartphone on March 6 in China. The poster does not reveal any details about the smartphone.

Note 9 has been spotted previously on TENAA revealing key probable specifications and design details. The leaked listings reveal that the phone would feature a 6.2-inch full-HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 1080x2244 pixels. The front panel would house a waterdrop notch and have a small chin at the bottom. The back of the smartphone is seen in a glossy white panel that has a dual camera setup that is protruding and vertically aligned. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back of the Note 9.

It is said that the rear camera setup would be a combination of 48MP + 5MP sensors. The front camera is said to have a 20MP sensor. For processing, Note 9 would feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 SoC that would be paired with 4GB/6GB RAM options. The phone is said to have 64GB internal storage that can be expanded further using a microSD. Note 9 would hold a 3,900 mAh battery. No details of fast charging were given.

The phone is expecte to be released in three colour options — Starry Blue, Dark Black Ochre and Silver Ochre. Note 9 is said to be priced at 1,699 Yuan (approximately Rs 17,966) for the 4GB+64GB variant and 1,899 Yuan (approximately Rs 20,081) for the 6GB+64GB variant.