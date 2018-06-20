LG X5 (2018): Budget phone with a long-lasting battery but quite a few compromises

LG has announced the launch of its X5 2018 phone which features a massive 4500 mAh battery. The phone will cost around USD 330, however, the specifications make the phone look more like a 2016 device.

The features specifications of the phone appear to be outdated if compared with the latest devices launched by different companies.

Here are the specifications for LG X5 (2018):

The phone features LG Play support so the phone has NFC capabilities. The device has a long-lasting 4500 mAh battery, which should deliver two days of solid usage. The phone has a 5.5-inch 720p display and a traditional 16:9 screen ratio. It also has a 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

This device also features a 13 MP rear camera with no dual combination and a 5 MP selfie camera. The front camera has an LED flash. Budget-minded MT6750 Octa Core chipset is packed with this device. LG has included a rear fingerprint scanner with gesture feature for scrolling and functions.

The phone is now available in South Korea for USD 330. If we compare other models with this model, Nokia 5.1 offers the same chipset, 2 GB of RAM, 16 GB storage and a 1080p display for USD 218.

In comparison, Redmi Note 5 pro comes with 4000 mAh battery, dual camera setup, Snapdragon 636 chipset, 4 GB RAM and a full HD screen for USD 215.

As a result, it will be tough for LG X5 to survive in the current market considering companies like Xiaomi and Oppo coming up with low-budget smartphones that offer a little less battery but are loaded with many more features than this new LG device.