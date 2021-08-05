MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyGadgets

LG Gram 2021 laptop launched with 11th Gen Intel CPUs and Iris Xe Graphics: Everything you need to know

The LG Gram 2021 laptops feature a starting price of Rs 74,999.

Moneycontrol News
August 05, 2021 / 01:49 PM IST

LG recently launched a new range of Gram laptops in India. The new LG Gram 2021 range includes three models – LG Gram 17 (17Z90P), LG Gram 16 (16Z90P), and LG Gram 14 (14Z90P).  The new LG Gram notebooks are powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel processors.

LG Gram 2021 Price in India 

The LG Gram 17 features a starting price of Rs 85,999 for the base Intel Core i5 model, while the LG Gram 16 will set you back Rs 82,999 for the Core i5 variant. Additionally, the LG Gram 14 is available in a single Core i5 configuration, which will set you back Rs 74,999. All three models will be available through online and offline channels in India.

LG Gram 2021 Specifications 

The new LG Gram 2021 laptops are powered by 11th Gen Intel processing hardware, including an Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processor. The Core i5 models are paired with 8GB of RAM, while the LG Gram 16 and Gram 17 with the Core i7 opt for 16GB of RAM. The laptops also feature integrated Intel’s Iris Xe graphics. You also get 512GB of SSD storage with an additional slot for expansion.

Close

The LG Gram 14 sports a 14-inch IPS WUXGA (1,920x1,200 pixels) panel. The LG Gram 16 and 17 feature a 16-inch IPS WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) display and a 17-inch IPS WQXGA screen. All three laptop displays have a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 99 percent DCI-P3 coverage.

The LG Gram 14 packs a 72Whr battery, while the Gram 16 and Gram 17 opt for an 80Whr battery. The LG Gram 2021 notebooks also feature Thunderbolt 4 and a MIL-STD-810G military standard build. The LG Gram 14 weighs 999 grams, while the LG Gram 16 and Gram 17 weigh 1.19 kg and 1.35 kg, respectively.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Intel #laptops #LG
first published: Aug 5, 2021 01:49 pm

