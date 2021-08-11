Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon Review: A portable and powerful ultrabook that leaves little to be desired

Battery life is adequate considering the high resolution of the screen. However, the Carbon isn’t without its flaws, with the lack of an HDMI port.

Lenovo’s Yoga series has consistently delivered thin and light laptops that deliver the highest standards of performance and productivity among ultrabooks. But what about the latest iteration of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon? On paper, the new Yoga Slim 7i Carbon seems like the complete package. However, with a price surpassing a lakh, it would be better to look past the specs on paper and see how they fare in real-world scenarios.

Design and Build

First off is the design, which is simply stunning. The Yoga Slim 7i Carbon has a matte white finish that perfectly complements its minimalist design. The finish does an excellent job of keeping fingerprints and smudges at bay. However, the laptop did attract a bit of dust, which I had to wipe off more often than not. But the matte white finish did look sharp and elegant. Additionally, there’s a Lenovo logo engraved under the keyboard and on the lid, while the Yoga branding is also present on the lid.

Rather than an aluminium build, the Yoga Slim 7i Carbon uses carbon fibre, giving it a sturdy yet lightweight build. This also ensures you get a super-lightweight machine, coming in at under one kilo and measuring less than 15mm thick. You will be able to easily fit this laptop into the smallest of backpacks. The laptop also has a 180-degree hinge that allows it to lay flat on a surface. The overall aesthetics and build quality of the Yoga Slim 7i Carbon are top-notch and leaves little to be desired.

Keyboard & Touchpad

For a 13-inch laptop, the Yoga Slim 7i Carbon’s backlit keyboard is quite good for typing, with big keys and adequate spacing in between them. The keys have a nice travel distance of 1.0mm, while the keyboard’s surface is pretty smooth. I even managed to use the keyboard for some casual gaming. It isn’t quite ThinkPad level, but can easily go toe-to-toe with any premium 13-inch laptop.

The touchpad on the notebook is quite large and has a smooth glass surface. The touchpad is quite accurate and responsive, while easily recognises multitouch gestures. The buttons are a little hard to click down and can cause the notebook to slightly wobble when used on the lap. I found the keyboard and touchpad on the Yoga Slim 7i Carbon quite convenient to use in most scenarios.

Ports

In terms of ports, the Carbon comes with three USB Type-C ports, two on the left side and one on the right. The two USB-C ports on the left come with Thunderbolt 4 support, while the USB-C port on the right is meant for charging. There’s no HDMI port, but there is an HDMI/VGA to USB Type-C connector in the box. Lastly, you also get a 3.5mm audio jack on the right, but the notebook could have used a full-size USB port.

Audio & Webcam

The Yoga Slim 7i Carbon comes with two downward-firing speakers powered by Dolby Atmos that deliver solid audio for an ultraportable 13-inch laptop. They get relatively loud and also pack in a bit of bass. While the audio is quite clear at max levels as well, the frequency response leaves a lot to be desired. The notebook also comes with a 720p webcam with infrared and Time of Flight sensors for Windows Hello login. The webcam isn’t very clear but is serviceable for video calls.

Display

One of the big highlights of the Yoga Slim 7i Carbon is its 13.3-inch Quad HD (2560 × 1600 pixels) IPS display. With a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio, there are very slim bezels to deal with. Additionally, the 16:10 aspect ratio and wide viewing angles, makes it excellent for viewing content. The panel also features 100 percent of the sRGB colour gamut and the high-resolution pumps out sharp and crisps image quality.

The display also boasts a Dolby Vision certification and is TÜV Rheinland-certified Eye Care to filter out harmful blue rays. Additionally, the panel has a matte finish, which is not as reflective as the glossy screens we are used to seeing on most premium notebooks. It also misses out on the touchscreen. Lastly, the Carbon’s display also features 300 nits of peak brightness, which is quite adequate in most scenarios, but still underwhelming considering the high Quad HD resolution.

Performance

When it comes to performance, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon can be configured with up to an 11th Gen Core i7 processor paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of NVMe PCIe SSD storage. Our model featured an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor paired with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB NVMe PCIe SSD. The CPU also features the latest integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics.

In Cinebench R23, the Core i7 on our model scored 1088 points in the single-core test and 3430 points in the multi-core test. In Geekbench, the processor managed a single-core score of 1507 points and a multi-core score of 5176 points. In Geekbench’s OpenCL test, the Iris Xe graphics scored 18762 points. I had no issues when multitasking between different apps. The laptop ran Google Chrome, MS Word, and Raid: Shadow Legends (Android Game) smoothly enough without any lapses in performance.

The Iris Xe graphics also allows you to indulge in some casual gaming on the notebook. I ran Counter Strike: Global Offensive and Overwatch on low settings with playable frame rates. However, it does get slightly warmer after an hour or so of gaming, although the fans are quite lowkey for the most part.

Battery Life

Lenovo’s premium ultrabook packs a 50Whr 3-cell battery that the company claims can deliver up to 13 hours of battery life. In my experience, the laptop delivered around 8 hours of battery life, but I turned down the brightness to 40 percent and only limited apps to MS Word and two tabs on Chrome.

You can also download Lenovo’s Vantage software for better control over different performance modes, to check information on CPU, GPU and RAM, and more. The battery life perfectly complements the slim and light design, making it an ideal travel companion.

Verdict

Our Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon model will set you back Rs 1,17,500 on Amazon India, so it is by no means affordable. However, the price is pretty much in line with more premium laptops like the Dell XPS or Asus ZenBook Flip S. Additionally, the Yoga Slim 7i Carbon is well-built, combining powerful hardware with an incredibly slim and light yet sturdy design. The notebook also has a colour accurate display and a very comfortable keyboard.

Battery life is adequate considering the high resolution of the screen. However, the Carbon isn’t without its flaws, with the lack of an HDMI port. The battery life also falls short of the competition, while the QHD display has a disappointing level of brightness for a premium notebook. But these caveats aren’t enough to take away from just how good this laptop is. I was immediately sold on the performance and design, making the Yoga Slim 7i Carbon easy to recommend.