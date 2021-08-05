MARKET NEWS

iQOO 8 Series to feature E5 Samsung AMOLED panel with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate

The screen will also feature a 517ppi of pixel density, producing up to a billion colours.

Moneycontrol News
August 05, 2021 / 12:18 PM IST

The iQOO 8 series is arriving in China on August 17. While there is little information about the upcoming iQOO 8 series, the company recently took to the Chinese social media website Weibo to confirm detail about the display.

According to the official post, the iQOO 8 will feature a Samsung E5 AMOLED display with a 2K resolution. iQOO also confirmed that the screen will feature a 517ppi of pixel density, producing up to a billion colours.

The teaser image also shows slight curvature on the edges and a hole-punch camera cutout on the top of the screen. Additionally, the panel will also feature a 120Hz refresh rate. And thanks to the LTPO display technology, the screen’s refresh rate can be toggled between 1Hz and 120Hz.

iQOO has not confirmed other details about the iQOO 8 series, but from the information provided, the display will be an upgrade over the iQOO 7 and iQOO 7 Legend, both of which feature an FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Apart from being the first phone to use an E5 AMOLED panel from Samsung, the iQOO 8 is also expected to be among the first phones to use a Snapdragon 888+ mobile platform. The chipset will likely be paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The phone will also run on OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11. Other rumours also suggest that the iQOO 8 series could feature super-fast 120W charging support. You can expect more details about the device to be revealed in the coming days.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #iQOO #smartphones
first published: Aug 5, 2021 12:18 pm

