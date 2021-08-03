MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyGadgets

iQOO 8 series launch confirmed for August 17: Everything we know so far

The iQOO 8 is expected to arrive as the first phone powered by the Snapdragon 888+ SoC.

Moneycontrol News
August 03, 2021 / 02:24 PM IST

iQOO has finally put rumors about the iQOO 8 Series to rest with the first confirmation about the launch of the upcoming smartphone series. The company recently took to the Chinese social media platform Weibo to confirm that the iQOO 8 Series will be launching in China on August 17 at 07:30 pm (Local Time) or 05:00 pm (IST).

The text in the image, first spotted by Playfuldriod, roughly translates to “Full Control on the verge of iQOO 8 Series Conference”. While the translation may not be the intended meaning, it may refer to the performance of the device as the iQOO 8 is tipped to come with the Snapdragon 888+ chipset, a faster version of the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

iQOO_8

While the post doesn’t provide any details about the specs of the iQOO 8 series, an unnamed iQOO device with 120W charging support was demoed at the ChinaJoy convention. Additionally, DigitalChatStation claims that the iQOO 8 will feature a Samsung E5 LPTO AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1400 x 3200 pixels.

Additionally, there is no information about the launch of the iQOO 8 Series outside China. The iQOO 7 series was revealed in India earlier this year, so we could see the iQOO 8 series in India sometime in the future. The iQOO 7 Legend (Review) and iQOO Z3 (Review) are regarded as the best performing phones in their respective segments in India, setting high expectations for the iQOO 8 Series.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #iQOO #smartphones
first published: Aug 3, 2021 02:24 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.