iQOO 8 series launch confirmed for August 17: Everything we know so far

iQOO has finally put rumors about the iQOO 8 Series to rest with the first confirmation about the launch of the upcoming smartphone series. The company recently took to the Chinese social media platform Weibo to confirm that the iQOO 8 Series will be launching in China on August 17 at 07:30 pm (Local Time) or 05:00 pm (IST).

The text in the image, first spotted by Playfuldriod, roughly translates to “Full Control on the verge of iQOO 8 Series Conference”. While the translation may not be the intended meaning, it may refer to the performance of the device as the iQOO 8 is tipped to come with the Snapdragon 888+ chipset, a faster version of the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

While the post doesn’t provide any details about the specs of the iQOO 8 series, an unnamed iQOO device with 120W charging support was demoed at the ChinaJoy convention. Additionally, DigitalChatStation claims that the iQOO 8 will feature a Samsung E5 LPTO AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1400 x 3200 pixels.