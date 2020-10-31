iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro log 25% growth in pre-orders: Report

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro have reportedly received an overwhelming response in India. Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders began on October 23.

Both models logged up to 25 percent growth in pre-orders over last year’s iPhone 11 series, Business Standard reported, quoting sources.

Despite the higher price, over 1,00,000 orders have been placed for iPhone 12 models. iPhone 12 price in India starts at Rs 79,900 for the 64GB model, while iPhone 12 Pro is priced at Rs 1,19,900 for the 128GB model.

"We have registered 20-25 percent higher bookings for iPhone 12. We had expected better sales from Apple devices this season. Since June, demand for iPhone 11 and SE (2020), MacBook Air and Pro has been high,” a top executive from a retail chain told the newspaper.

Another retailer said that pre-orders for iPhone 12 have surged by 20 percent, while for iPhone 12 Pro, it is about 10 percent in comparison to last year's iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The two 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models can be pre-ordered on Apple India online store and will be delivered starting October 30. The 256GB and 512GB iPhone 12 Pro variants retail for Rs 1,29,900 and Rs 1,49,900, respectively, while the price of iPhone 12 with 128GB and 256GB internal memory is set at Rs 84,900 and Rs 94,900, respectively.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 specifications

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro feature the same 6.1-inch OLED display. However, the iPhone 12 Pro’s Super Retina XDR display has higher brightness levels.

The two iPhone 12 models get powered by Apple A14 Bionic chipset and run on iOS 14.

iPhone 12 sports a dual-camera setup housing a 12MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lens. The iPhone 12 Pro camera module houses four sensors namely, a 12MP wide, a 12MP ultrawide lens, a 12MP telephoto camera with up to 4x optical zoom range, and a LiDAR sensor.

For selfies, the notch houses a 12MP TrueDepth camera sensor.