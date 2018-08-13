App
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2018 02:18 PM IST

Huawei Mate 20 Lite: Design and specifications leak online

Moneycontrol News
The design and specifications of smartphone Huawei Mate 20 Lite were recently leaked by a German techie Roland Quandt on his blog WinFuture.de.

The Huawei Mate 20 Lite is stated to be similar in design with that of Mate RS Porsche released earlier at the Huawei P20 event.

The smartphone is likely to launch in late October and is expected to come with a price tag of Rs 28,000.

Huawei's latest offering will come with four cameras; dual rear cameras and dual front cameras. The two sensors of the rear cameras are expected to have a combination of 20MP and 2MP; while the dual front cameras will be 24MP and 2MP.

In terms of design, the leaks revealed a 6.3-inch screen with a notch at the top. The LCD screen may have a full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080p with an aspect ratio of 19:9. Other features include house sensors and loudspeakers.

Huawei Mate 20 Lite will run on a high-performance Kirin 710 chipset manufactured by TSMC in 12-nanometer processes. With a speed of up to 2.2 GHz, the smartphone will be available in a single variant of 64 GB with an internal storage of 4GB RAM.

Huawei Mate 20 Lite will be powered by a 3,650 mAh battery and will weigh 172 grams with a thickness of 7.6 mm.
First Published on Aug 13, 2018 02:18 pm

