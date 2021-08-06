Honor Play 5T Pro with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and 64 MP Dual Cameras launched: All you need to know

Honor recently dropped a new phone in China under the radar. The Honor Play 5T Pro is a budget smartphone that features a large display, a MediaTek chipset, a dual-camera setup, and a sizeable battery with fast-charging support.

Honor Play 5T Pro Price

The Honor Play 5T Pro is priced at CNY 1,499 (Roughly Rs 17,200) for the 8GB/128GB model. As of now, the phone is only available in China with no information about international availability.

Honor Play 5T Pro Specifications

The Honor Play 5T Pro is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 with Magic UI 4.0 on top. It also sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a hole-punch camera cutout on top.

In optics, the Honor Play 5T Pro gets a 64 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor on the back. The module also features an LED flash. On the front, the hole-punch camera cutout houses a 16 MP selfie shooter.

Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a USB Type-C port, and more. The phone also features a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The Honor Play 5T Pro arrives in Black and Silver colour options.