App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyGadgets
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2018 10:36 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Google unveils Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones; goes global with 10 events

The company hosted 10 media events around the world for the announcements, a hint that it is prepared to expand geographic distribution of the phone line it hopes someday is as popular as Apple Inc's iPhone.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Alphabet Inc's Google unveiled the third edition of its Pixel smartphone, its first tablet computer and a new Google Home smart speaker that includes a display on October 9.

The company hosted 10 media events around the world for the announcements, a hint that it is prepared to expand geographic distribution of the phone line it hopes someday is as popular as Apple Inc's iPhone.

Google's free Android software operates most of the world's smartphones. But the company three years ago branched into hardware so that, like Apple, it could have full control of the performance of its applications and the revenue they generate.

Google has succeeded with lower-priced devices like smart speakers and home routers, but the phones have been a tougher sell.

related news

Google shipped 2.53 million Pixel 2 and 2 XL devices through the nine months ended June 30, garnering less than 1 percent of the global market for smartphones, according to research firm Strategy Analytics.

The first Pixel devices hit 2.4 million shipments in the nine months ended June 30, 2017, the firm said.

Limited adoption has reflected Google's hesitancy to go as wide and big in distributing and marketing the Pixel as Apple, which launched its last two iPhone line-ups in about 50 countries.

Going from a small experiment to a polished product backed by large sales, support and technical teams has been part of Google's challenge.

Last year's Pixel 2 arrived with bugs that prompted user complaints about unwanted noises during calls, a crashing camera app and an unexpected screen tint.

Google initially sold the Pixel 2 and its larger sibling, Pixel 2 XL, in six countries, including the United States, Australia, Germany and India, after an unveiling in San Francisco.

This year, Google is hosting events for the Pixel 3 in cities such as New York, London, Paris, Tokyo and Singapore, spokesman Kay Oberbeck said.

Google Assistant, the signature virtual helper feature on the Pixel, was available in six languages a year ago and now supports 16.

Privacy and security features also could be top talking points about the Pixel 3 as Google and other big US tech companies try to bounce back from recent data breach scandals.

Google matched rivals Amazon.com Inc and Facebook Inc with a smart speaker that has a display to show visual responses to voice commands.

Unlike its competitors, Google said its Home Hub, priced at $149, does not have a video conferencing camera.

Amazon shipped 21.5 million smart speakers, including those with displays, in the year ended June 30, compared with 18.3 million for Google, according to research firm Canalys.
First Published on Oct 9, 2018 10:22 pm

tags #Google #Technology #World News

most popular

Missed opportunities: 9 poor business decisions that would have changed history

Missed opportunities: 9 poor business decisions that would have changed history

Top 6 video games that you should not miss in October

Top 6 video games that you should not miss in October

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.