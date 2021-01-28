MARKET NEWS

Google Lens gets offline translation support on Android

Google will also warn you when Lens is offline and some features are not available.

Moneycontrol News
January 28, 2021 / 02:10 PM IST

Google has begun rolling out offline translation support for Google Lens on Android. The update which allows you to use all Lens features without an internet connection has been in the works for some time.

According to 9to5Google, Google has already begun trickling out the feature. The update has not hit our phones just yet. But, once it does, you should see a download button next to the language in the select language screen.

If you are unsure how to do this, just open your Lens app on your Android phone, navigate to ‘Translate’ at the bottom of your screen. Now you need to click on the area that displays the current language at the top and that should take you to ‘Select Language’ screen. Once there, just download the language pack using the small downward-facing arrow on the right and you should be good to go.

There are a few differences in how the ‘Offline’ mode works compared to when the app is online. The first thing you will notice is that you will not be able to copy individual lines of text, you can still copy the entire text using the ‘Copy all’ button but you will not be able to pick and select what you want to like in online mode.

Google will also warn you that the app is currently offline and some features are not available.

The translation is just as online though, the Lens app will automatically translate any text you point the camera at without the need to capture anything. The results are also displayed right in the preview to maintain context.

This should be a lifesaver in places where the network is bad, or the internet is limited.
TAGS: #Android #Google #google lens #Offline translate
first published: Jan 28, 2021 02:07 pm

