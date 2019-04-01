Forget Google Stadia, Nvidia's GeFore Now beta has 3 lakh players and over a million on wait-list

Google Stadia may have put cloud gaming back in the limelight, but Nvidia’s GeForce Now has been around for quite a while. Nvidia’s game streaming service has been in beta for over a year on PC and Mac platforms and is easily one of the most eagerly awaited cloud gaming services people are looking forward too.

Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang recently provided some new detail’s on Nvidia’s cloud gaming service, the most notable of which was its current user base of over 3,00,000 players and around 1 million more waiting to be accepted into the beta program.

Unlike Stadia, GeForce Now (GFN) doesn’t stream games directly through its platform, cloud syncs and account management are handled by the respective services. Hitting the play button on a game in GFN’s library will take players to the external service. In other words, GeForce Now provides the ecosystem for the game service. For example, a Blizzard game on GeForce Now would take you to the Battle.net App where you’d have to hit ‘play’ again to run the game.



RTX servers to replace the existing Tesla P40-based systems to deliver better performance, higher frame rates and better scalability.



A new software developer's kit to enable single sign-on and give developers the ability to streamline launchers and installs on the cloud platform.



Nvidia is also working on wireless cloud-based VR technology with HTC and 5G infrastructure.



To get good frame rates on high settings, GeForce Now demands a minimum 25 Mbps connection 5GHz or wired connection. And, a personal computer that can handle the decoding on the player's end. Nvidia also announced a few updates to GeForce Now –

Apart from the updates, the chipmaker also announced its GeForce Now Alliance partnerships, an expansion plan for its cloud-based gaming service. GeForce Now is growing internationally beyond the 15 datacenters in Western Europe and North America by partnering with LG Uplus and Softbank for 2019 rollouts in Korea and Japan.

At the moment, Nvidia seems more interested in enabling and hosting the architecture, leaving the subscription part to service providers rather than Nvidia.