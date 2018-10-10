Flipkart's Big Billion Days: A look at the smartphone, TV deals on offer

The Big Billion Days sale of Flipkart has started and will go on till October 14. With new offers every eight hours, attractive discounts are available in fashion, electronics and smartphones categories.

Here are some of the offers to look out for:

Discounts in the smartphone segment will begin on October 11. The newly launched Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 6.1 Plus will be available on a discount of Rs 1,000. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6, Redmi 5A, and Mi Mix 2 are also on sale at with cashback and exchange offers.

Premium smartphone Samsung Galaxy S8 will be available at Rs 29,990, down from its launching price of Rs 45,990. Asus Zenfone 5Z will be available for Rs 24,999 during the sale, while Honor 10 will be priced at Rs 24,999. Moto Z2 Force will also be priced at Rs 17,499, down from its launching price of Rs 34,999. Moto Z2 Play will be for Rs 9,999 as opposed to its MRP of Rs 27,999.

For popular models like Samsung, Honor 10, Moto Z2 Force and Oppo A71, an instant discount of 10 percent will be offered by HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. Flipkart has also tied up with Bajaj Finserv to provide insurance on mobile phones.

High definition and smart TVs are also up on attractive offers in Big Billion Days. Samsung 32-inch LED TV is available at Rs 15,999, while LG’s 32-inch TV is priced at Rs 19,999.

LG’s 43-inch smart TV is available for a no-cost EMI for Rs 39,999, while Panasonic’s 42-inch TV is priced at Rs 32,999. Mi 43-inch LED Smart TV is available at Rs 20,999 with more discounts and exchange offers. Mi 55-inch LED TV is priced at Rs 49,999.

Flipkart is also offering up to 65 percent discounts on furniture and exclusive deals for home decor and appliances.

Fashion brands including Levi's, Wrangler, Arrow, Nike and many more are offering up to 60 percent off on clothes, accessories, sportswear and beauty products.